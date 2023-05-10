Bonaparte River continues to rise in Cache Creek, where hundreds have been ordered to evacuate

Photo: Wendy Coomber The Bonaparte River in Cache Creek on Monday morning.

UPDATE: 9:32 a.m.

The Bonaparte River is still rising in Cache Creek, where hundreds of residents were forced to flee Tuesday evening.

“We’ve got a little bit of water, but nothing too drastic at this point,” Wendy Coomber, the Village of Cache Creek’s emergency operations centre information officer, told Castanet Kamloops on Wednesday morning.

“The river level is inching up very slowly, so I think if we’re going to be facing any kind of flooding we’re going to have a lot of notice — that’s what we’re hoping, anyway.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 a.m.

A village spokesperson estimated hundreds of Cache Creek residents were impacted by evacuation orders put in place on Tuesday evening as Bonaparte River water levels rose.

The Cache Creek emergency operations centre placed more than 100 homes along the river on evacuation order, with residents told to go to an Emergency Support Services centre set up in Kamloops.

Wendy Coomber, EOC information officer, estimated on Tuesday night about 300 people were heading out of the village to Kamloops. She said officials felt it best to err on the side of caution, issuing evacuation orders while there was still some daylight left on Tuesday.

“All indications are that we will see some flooding by tomorrow,” Coomber said.

As Bonaparte River surged past record levels, Coomber said she didn’t know what the next couple of days might bring.

She noted the village has experienced flooding before, but “it never gets any easier.”

“People are tired of the flooding. We saw some sunshine today, and that was quite nice — may have picked up a few low spirits, but there's such a mess around town, piles of debris and sludge, mud from the creek bank,” she said.

Eight village properties along Cache Creek — which experienced heavy flooding last week — remain on evacuation order. Heavy equipment continues to operate along the creek banks.

Coomber said there’s a lot of work that has to be done in town to deal with the damage continuing to be dealt by floodwaters.

“Highway 97 is a mess around the culvert that goes underneath it," she said.

"Quartz Road is in a mess over by the culvert by the fire hall. These are all sorts of depressing reminders of what we've been through for the last few days — and what hasn't ceased to happen yet.”

Residents are asked to stay away from active work zones, and to be mindful of their safety.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, the village said people should keep an eye out for their neighbours and be ready to provide help if needed.

A state of local emergency put in place for the village has been extended until May 13.

Highways are open to single-lane alternating traffic, but Coomber said drivers were experiencing 30- to 40-minute delays on Tuesday.

“If you don't need to be in Cache Creek, then consider staying home for now,” she said.