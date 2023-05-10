Trial underway for man accused of driving dangerously, killing friend in crash

Photo: Castanet

A North Shuswap man says he “freaked out” and started yelling as loud as he could after his close friend was struck and gravely injured by a pickup truck in 2019.

Trevor James Bertram, 43, is standing trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops on one count of dangerous driving causing death, stemming from a June 28, 2019 crash in Seymour Arm that killed 56-year-old Karen King.

Bertram is alleged to have fatally struck King while driving his pickup truck in reverse on a gravel road.

Taking the witness stand on Tuesday, Mark Mutter said he spent time with Bertram and King on the day of the collision. He said he saw Bertram drinking multiple beers at King’s house a short time before the collision.

Mutter said King and Bertram left at about the same time. King was walking to a nearby RV park and Mutter said he wasn’t sure where Bertram was going.

He said he watched Bertram pull his pickup truck out of the driveway and drive in reverse down Collings Road.

According to Mutter, Bertram stopped the truck in the middle of the road, got out and looked at something, then returned up the driveway on foot “in a hurry.”

“The window was open and I could hear him hollering, ‘Call 911 — don’t do anything else, call 911,’” Mutter said.

“He said, ‘Karen’s hurt.’”

Mutter said he went outside and saw King on the road, clearly suffering very serious injuries.

“I got to the back of the truck and saw the extent and the seriousness of it and I did a lot of yelling — I was freaking out,” he said.

“There was an extreme amount of blood all around the road.”

Bertram’s trial is scheduled to conclude next week.