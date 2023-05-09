Southbound Coquihalla reopened after earlier crash involving two semis

Photo: Contributed The Coquihalla is closed between Hope and Merritt due to a semi crash.

UPDATE: 7:58 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway's southbound lanes have fully reopened after an earlier crash, according to DriveBC.

?CLEAR - #BCHwy5 The vehicle incident south of Mine Creek Rd that had the highway closed to all southbound traffic is now clear and the highway is fully open between #HopeBC and #Merritt. #Coquihalla — DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 10, 2023

ORIGINAL: 5:07 p.m.

The southbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway are closed between Merritt and Hope.

A witness told Castanet that there was a crash involving two tractor-trailers, and traffic was backed up for three to four kilometres.

?#BCHwy5 The highway is CLOSED southbound between #HopeBC and #Merritt due to a vehicle incident south of Mine Creek Rd. Assessment in progress. Expect major delays. #Coquihalla



??For more info:https://t.co/FafHwvf0VJ pic.twitter.com/YPt4YogONH — DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 9, 2023

DriveBC says the southbound lanes are shut down due to a vehicle incident south of Mine Creek Road. Drivers should expect major delays.