214010
214500
Kamloops  

Southbound Coquihalla reopened after earlier crash involving two semis

Coq reopens after crash

- | Story: 425908

UPDATE: 7:58 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway's southbound lanes have fully reopened after an earlier crash, according to DriveBC.

ORIGINAL: 5:07 p.m.

The southbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway are closed between Merritt and Hope.

A witness told Castanet that there was a crash involving two tractor-trailers, and traffic was backed up for three to four kilometres.

DriveBC says the southbound lanes are shut down due to a vehicle incident south of Mine Creek Road. Drivers should expect major delays.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kamloops News

214109