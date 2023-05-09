209304
Kamloops  

Southbound Coquihalla closed following crash involving two semis

The southbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway are closed between Merritt and Hope.

A witness told Castanet that there was a crash involving two tractor-trailers, and traffic was backed up for three to four kilometres.

DriveBC says the southbound lanes are shut down due to a vehicle incident south of Mine Creek Road. Drivers should expect major delays.

