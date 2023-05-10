Leos return to Hillside Stadium for annual training camp stay

Photo: BC Lions

The BC Lions return to the Tournament Capital on Wednesday, with the CFL club’s training camp kicking off at Hillside Stadium.

Rookie mini camp will begin Wednesday evening and wraps up on Friday. Main camp begins Sunday and runs until June 1.

FanFest will run Saturday, May 20 at Hillside Stadium, featuring opportunities for kids and Lions fans to get up close and personal with the team.

The Leos have held training camp in Kamloops each spring since 2010.

The Lions will play two preseason games — against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Regina on May 27 and against the Calgary Stampeders in Vancouver on June 1.

Their regular season will get underway when they visit those same Stampeders in Calgary on June 8.