Jury brings one conviction, two acquittals for man accused of raping his wife

After more than a day of deliberations, a jury returned Tuesday afternoon and found a Kamloops-area man guilty on one of three counts alleging he sexually assaulted his wife.

The 26-year-old man stood trial last week and the jury returned with its verdict just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Deliberations began on Monday afternoon.

The man, who cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the complainant, was accused of raping his wife three times during their marriage — in 2020, again in 2021 and a third time in 2022.

The jury convicted the man on the 2021 allegation of sexual assault and found him not guilty on the other two. Jurors heard the 2021 allegation included forced penetration as well as non-consensual touching.

Court heard the couple met as teenagers through their church. They were married in 2016 and had a child the following year.

The woman said the attacks came during domestic arguments.

The man took the stand in his own defence and denied any non-consensual sex.

Lawyers will return to court on May 23 to set a date for a fact-finding hearing, after which the man will be sentenced.

He is not in custody.