Kamloops inventors fuse pickle ball, table tennis in new 'Picklepong' game

Josh Dawson

Kamloops inventors has created the world’s first indoor pickle ball table, which has been dubbed Picklepong.

The inventors, Kanda James and Ruth Brown from FEIboardsports, describe Picklepong as a hybrid between pickle ball and table tennis on a foldable 47-inch by 47-inch table intended for indoor use

“So what we've designed here is our patented design table, which basically mimics a pickleball court,” James said.

“They just allow for a lot of creative exercises, strategy, gameplay and so forth. And also the the tables themselves can be lowered down to quite a bit lower so kids can play.”

James said the idea came about two years ago during the COVID-19 lockdown, which led to a design intended to suit all players.

The concept went through multiple stages in its design, undergoing changes in material and appearance.

“The aesthetic appeal was a big thing for me. We wanted something that was lightweight, solid and portable, and just brought up the fun in it all,” James said.

“There’s a lot of back and forth and there’s a lot of prototypes that you get to make in between.”

James said two of Canada’s largest retailers have placed commercial orders for the product, where they will be made available to purchase for a retail price of $320 to $360.

Nick Goshorn, a member of the Kamloops Pickle Ball Club, said the tables are much smaller than a normal ping-pong table.

“If you hit it even a little bit too hard, it’s gonna go off the end of the table,” said Goshorn.

“I only played it for maybe 20 minutes, but already I feel like I’m getting the hang of it.”

Goshorn said that the table’s small size would make it easy to setup inside a home.

James has also previously designed a bag meant to protect wine bottles and bongs through an air pump and release valve, which he says will be launched soon.

More information on Picklepong is available online at www.playpicklepong.net.