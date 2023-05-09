Castanet Kamloops giving away VIP passes to Memorial Cup semifinal

Photo: Castanet

Castanet Kamloops is giving away two VIP tickets to the Memorial Cup semifinal.

The game will be played on Friday, June 2, at Sandman Centre. Puck drop is 7 p.m.

Included in the prize package are two tickets and two VIP passes, which will get the lucky Castanet Kamloops readers into the VIP Room before the game and during intermissions.

Castanet Kamloops is sponsoring the Memorial Cup, which will get underway later this month. The Tournament features the top major-junior hockey teams from across Canada.

The Kamloops Blazers will open their Memorial Cup schedule on May 26, when they play the QMJHL champions — either the Quebec Remparts or the Halifax Mooseheads.

For more information on the contest or to enter, click here.