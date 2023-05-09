RCMP seize 4.5 kilos of drugs, two guns, tens of thousands in cash

Photo: Kamloops RCMP

Kamloops Mounties say they seized guns, vehicles, cash and more than four kilograms of suspected illegal drugs during the execution of a search warrant last week at a home in Batchelor Heights.

According to police, an investigation that began in January by the Kamloops RCMP Detachment’s targeted enforcement unit led to an arrest of a local man and the execution of a search warrant at a residence on Stagecoach Drive last Wednesday.

Police said they seized two firearms, two conductive energy devices, tens of thousands of dollars in cash, two vehicles, and more than 4.5 kilograms of various suspected illegal drugs, including three kilograms of fentanyl, one kilogram of cocaine, and 550 grams of methamphetamine.

“The seizures associated with this investigation tie directly into our strategic priorities to target drug traffickers and those who use firearms and violence, compromising the safety of our communities,” Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a news release.

“We expect this effort to have significant impacts and disruptions on the local drug trade. The names of those arrested will be released when the investigation is concluded and any anticipated charge approvals are received.”

According to Mounties, the targeted enforcement unit will continue to suppress, disrupt and place pressure on local drug traffickers to improve public safety.

“Illicit drug toxicity was responsible for approximately 90 deaths in the Kamloops area in 2022,” RCMP Sgt. Todd Woon said in the release.

“The presence of over 30,000 doses of fentanyl in this residence posed a significant risk to public safety, not only through the potential of overdoses, but also due to the gun violence this type of activity brings to the community.”

Anyone with information related to local drug trafficking can contact police at 250-828-3000.