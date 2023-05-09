BC Wildlife Park great horned owl takes in young orphan

Photo: BC Wildlife Park New foster parent Grumpy the great horned owl protecting her foster child.

A BC Wildlife Park resident owl has taken in a youngster in need.

Grumpy, the park's resident great horned owl, is now a foster parent to an adorable juvenile foster owl. This is Grumpy's first foster owl and she has taken her in instantly, according to a post from the park on social media.

The foster owl sadly lost its siblings and nest when their tree fell. Once the owl was assessed and stabilized they introduced the juvenile to Grumpy.

“We’re pleased to see that Grumpy has accepted the juvenile and her natural protective instinct automatically kicked in,” the park said in the post.

The care team now has difficulty cleaning and feeding the owls because Grumpy is protecting the youngster. Grumpy will bring the owl food and is now even perching with the owl.

Park staffers hope to eventually release the young owl back into the wild. Grumpy's fostering reduces the chance that the juvenile will imprint on humans and makes it more likely they will survive in the wild.