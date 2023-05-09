Recent rainfall good news on wildfire front, but hot weather could worsen conditions

Photo: Castanet

Wet conditions in recent days have been welcome news for BC Wildfire Service crews, but hot weather on the horizon could pose problems.

BCWS information officer Nicole Bonnett said winter and early spring were very dry in the Kamloops area.

“We’re still in that bit of a spring dip where there’s minimal amounts of moisture in the ground and in the fuels,” she said.

Rainfall has soaked the ground in the area, but Bonnett said hot weather in the immediate forecast is still cause for concern.

Precipitation that falls in the coming weeks will likely help determine the severity of the wildfire season.

“May through June rains that we get kind of help determine how much moisture we go into that like the hottest driest part of the summer with,” Bonnet said.