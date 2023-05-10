Mosquito levels may be less severe this summer season, expert says

Photo: CSRD

With less flooding expected this year on rivers and lakes in the Kamloops area, the number of mosquitos should be down, as well.

That's what Cheryl Phippen, whose BWP Consulting is contracted by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District for mosquito control in the North and South Thompson, told Castanet Kamloops.

"It’s going to be completely dependent on the extent of the flooding,” she said.

Mosquitoes lay their eggs in water, so more water equals more mosquitos.

Kamloops-area river levels peaked in July last summer, prolonging the wet season and allowing more mosquitos to hatch. Water levels this year are expected to peak much earlier, and Phippen said that would mean fewer mosquitos.

“However, they’re also predicting a potential massive heat swell next week that could drive [flooding] to extreme levels,” she said.

Phippen said her company monitors about 450 sites, then larvae counts are estimated based on water levels. That's how they decide how much larvicide to use.

Phippen encouraged homeowners to avoid having any standing water on their property to help keep mosquito numbers down. She said pool covers and containers are places mosquitoes often find desirable.

According to Phippen, local garden centres carry products to help deal with established mosquito habitats and recommended long sleeves and insect repellent to keep skeeters away.

“But when they do emerge — there will always be some — then [people] can start wearing DEET,” she said.