Kamloops to host attendees from around B.C. for first Indigenous Student Leadership Summit

Kamloops will host the inaugural Indigenous Student Leadership Summit later this month, exposing student leaders to peers from other districts and Indigenous student perspectives.

The Okanagan Mainline Regional Indigenous Education Council, consisting of representatives from 10 school districts, will each send up to 10 students to the summit hosted at Thompson Rivers University on May 16.

The secondary students who will be attending are currently preparing their thoughts and opinions on anti-Indigenous racism, Indigenous culture in schools and Indigenous student health and wellbeing — each of which will be discussed during the summit.

The goal of the event is to expose students to different perspectives and allow them the opportunity to share their ideas with change makers in their education system.

The summit will begin with the students being drummed in by the Sage Hills Drummers, followed by a keynote speech.

Students will be organized into groups of roughly 20 and will work with facilitators to focus on one of the three key topics during a discussion period.

A spokesperson from each group will present a chosen recommended action to address the issue and define what success would look like at their schools, the district and throughout the province.

Students and staff from SD8 Kootenay Lake, SD19 Revelstoke, SD22 Vernon, SD23 Central Okanagan, SD53 Okanagan-Similkameen, SD83 North Okanagan-Shuswap, SD74 Gold Trail and SD73 Kamloops-Thompson will participate in the event.

Representatives from the Ministry of Education and Child Care will be in attendance, as well as the provincial associate superintendent of Indigenous education, Brad Baker, Dr. Dustin Louie from UBC and SD73 trustees.

The OMRIE Council meets throughout the year to share initiatives that are improving results for Aboriginal learners and enhancing students’ sense of belonging.

Aboriginal learners in SD73 perform above the provincial average in graduation and transition rates.