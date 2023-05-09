Over 100 Cache Creek homes on evacuation order due to rising Bonaparte River

Photo: Wendy Coomber The swollen Bonaparte River in Cache Creek on Monday morning.

UPDATE: 7:41 p.m.

An evacuation order has been put into effect for over 100 homes in the Village of Cache Creek as the Bonaparte River surged past historic record high water levels on Tuesday, according to village officials.

Wendy Coomber, information officer with the Village of Cache Creek Emergency Operations Centre, said the village is expecting the river will continue to rise.

“We've beaten every record so far this year for water levels, 1990 was our high water mark for over 30 years and today, we beat that one all to hell,” Coomber said.

“Considering what happened to the creek, we thought it best while we still had some daylight to issue the evacuation order for all of the properties along the river. Because it's not something that you want to do in the middle of the night, and have people try and find a way into Kamloops where we've sent them in the dark.”

On Tuesday evening, evacuation orders were issued for several properties along Old Cariboo Road, Nugget Road and Collins Road, as well as the Sage and Sands Trailer Park located at 701 Trans-Canada Highway.

Coomber said the trailer park has about 78 mobile homes on it. She estimated about 300 residents were making their way to the Emergency Support Services centre set up in Kamloops.

She said all indications are pointing to flooding happening by Wednesday.

“We're hoping that the worst case scenario we're anticipating won't happen. We're hoping that everybody will stay nice and dry, and we'll be able to let them come back in a few days when the river goes down to a cautious level,” she said.

“But we can't sleep at night thinking that we're looking at a flood perhaps tonight or sometime tomorrow, and we've let all these people stay in their homes without any sort of warning at all. If lives are lost, or even injured, that's totally on us. So it's better to err on the side of caution."

Residents under an evacuation order have been directed to head to the ESS centre set up at McArthur Island Park.

Coomber said there have been traffic snarls and delays along Highway 1 and Highway 97 as the major routes are only open to single-lane alternating traffic, and asked drivers to consider avoiding the Cache Creek area if possible.

“If you don't need to be in Cache Creek, then consider staying home for now, especially as we have several people evacuating tonight, trying to get out of Cache Creek and making their way to Kamloops. It's going to be very busy,” she said.

More information on properties impacted by evacuation orders can be found on the Village of Cache Creek website.

UPDATE: 5:57 p.m

The Village of Cache Creek has issued an evacuation order for several properties due to flooding of the Bonaparte River.

The evacuation order was issued just after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and is in effect for a number of properties on Old Cariboo Road, as well as several properties on Nugget Road and Collins Road.

All units located at 701 Trans-Canada Highway are also under evacuation order.

Information on the specific properties under evacuation order can be found here, on the Village of Cache Creek website.

“Members of the RCMP and other applicable agencies will be expediting this action,” said a statement from the village.

People on these properties must leave the area immediately.

Evacuees are advised to go to Kamloops and register at the ESS Reception Centre located at McArthur Island Park.

Residents are advised to shut off gas and electrical appliances other than refrigerators and freezers, close all windows and doors, and ensure they are taking critical items like ID, medications and valuable papers with them.

The village said further information will be issued when the situation changes.

UPDATE: 3:29 p.m.

Dozens of Cache Creek properties have been placed on evacuation alert due to the swollen Bonaparte River, which is at record levels Tuesday and could rise further.

Wendy Coomber, information officer for the Village of Cache Creek’s emergency operations centre, said 42 properties are currently on alert. Eight more are under evacuation order.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District emergency map shows the evacuation alert covers properties near the Bonaparte River on both sides of the Trans-Canada Highway.

“The Old Cariboo Road runs next to the river, and we've asked the residents in the lowest part of the road to move their vehicles to higher ground just in case they lose their access route to the water,” said Coomber.

The village also issued an alert Tuesday advising of rockfall on Old Cariboo Road, which can be expected to continue during the rainy weather.

Coomber said the rain stopped Tuesday afternoon.

The high river levels have also caused the Cache Creek Park at the end of Quartz Road to be closed to the public.

“It's higher than it's ever been, apparently, according to the hydrometric figures, but we haven't had any breaches yet,” said Coomber.

The water is starting to come up in the park at the north end a little bit, but it has a very high water table there. So it often floods with the least provocation, so that's usually the first to go.”

The park holds a water treatment plant, which Coomber says is safe due to a provincial grant last year.

“Last year we used a grant from the province and raised everything to 200-year flood levels,” said Coomber.

“It’s nowhere near in danger.”

Coomber said according to the River Forecast Centre, the high river level has been caused by a rain on snow event.

“It rained a lot on top of the snow and it just slid right off the snow and down the hill and into the water,” she said.

Coomber said the village isn’t too concerned that flooding from Cache Creek itself will cause any additional damage, due to two large berms that were built last weekend.

“If anything breaches those berms, about eight or ten feet tall, then we're in big trouble,” she said.

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:02 a.m.

The Bonaparte River is at an all-time high Tuesday and Cache Creek has again spilled its banks, eroding more of Highway 97.

Wendy Coomber, information officer for the Village of Cache Creek’s emergency operations centre, said the bloated Bonaparte River has also reached an all time high — but hasn’t yet caused any damage.

“There's a little bit of water in some of the low-lying areas, but I don't see any properties at risk yet,” she said.

“Actually, the the creek turned around on us last night and came back quite high and brought a whole bunch more debris and a little more highway erosion with it.”

Coomber said Cache Creek Elementary, which was scheduled to open Monday, was unable to do so because of its proximity to the creek and river.

“There was a lot of water on its property yesterday. So that meant they were hoping to open the school yesterday — they couldn’t,” she said.

“We’re still dealing with trying to protect the infrastructure, but that's one step forward one step back at this point.”

Coomber said Cache Creek surged again overnight, sending floodwater over the highway and bringing debris with it.

“So we've lost a little bit more of Highway 97. As it rises over the highway and then goes down the other side, it also starts to undercut the dirt and the stability on each side,” she said.

“So that is very concerning, not only to the Ministry of Transportation but to Cache Creek, as well.”

Comber said plans to deal with the damage to Highway 97 are up to the provincial government.

“They sit in on our meetings and they keep us updated, but what they do with their highway is is mostly up to them,” said Coomber.

A two-hour power outage hit the village last night as well, caused by a transmission circuit failure according to BC Hydro.

This story will be updated when more information becomes known.