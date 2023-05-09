Dozens of Cache Creek properties placed on evacuation alert due to rising Bonaparte River

Photo: Wendy Coomber The swollen Bonaparte River in Cache Creek on Monday morning.

UPDATE: 3:29 p.m.

Dozens of Cache Creek properties have been placed on evacuation alert due to the swollen Bonaparte River, which is at record levels Tuesday and could rise further.

Wendy Coomber, information officer for the Village of Cache Creek’s emergency operations centre, said 42 properties are currently on alert. Eight more are under evacuation order.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District emergency map shows the evacuation alert covers properties near the Bonaparte River on both sides of the Trans-Canada Highway.

“The Old Cariboo Road runs next to the river, and we've asked the residents in the lowest part of the road to move their vehicles to higher ground just in case they lose their access route to the water,” said Coomber.

The village also issued an alert Tuesday advising of rockfall on Old Cariboo Road, which can be expected to continue during the rainy weather.

Coomber said the rain stopped Tuesday afternoon.

The high river levels have also caused the Cache Creek Park at the end of Quartz Road to be closed to the public.

“It's higher than it's ever been, apparently, according to the hydrometric figures, but we haven't had any breaches yet,” said Coomber.

The water is starting to come up in the park at the north end a little bit, but it has a very high water table there. So it often floods with the least provocation, so that's usually the first to go.”

The park holds a water treatment plant, which Coomber says is safe due to a provincial grant last year.

“Last year we used a grant from the province and raised everything to 200-year flood levels,” said Coomber.

“It’s nowhere near in danger.”

Coomber said according to the River Forecast Centre, the high river level has been caused by a rain on snow event.

“It rained a lot on top of the snow and it just slid right off the snow and down the hill and into the water,” she said.

Coomber said the village isn’t too concerned that flooding from Cache Creek itself will cause any additional damage, due to two large berms that were built last weekend.

“If anything breaches those berms, about eight or ten feet tall, then we're in big trouble,” she said.

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:02 a.m.

The Bonaparte River is at an all-time high Tuesday and Cache Creek has again spilled its banks, eroding more of Highway 97.

Wendy Coomber, information officer for the Village of Cache Creek’s emergency operations centre, said the bloated Bonaparte River has also reached an all time high — but hasn’t yet caused any damage.

“There's a little bit of water in some of the low-lying areas, but I don't see any properties at risk yet,” she said.

“Actually, the the creek turned around on us last night and came back quite high and brought a whole bunch more debris and a little more highway erosion with it.”

Coomber said Cache Creek Elementary, which was scheduled to open Monday, was unable to do so because of its proximity to the creek and river.

“There was a lot of water on its property yesterday. So that meant they were hoping to open the school yesterday — they couldn’t,” she said.

“We’re still dealing with trying to protect the infrastructure, but that's one step forward one step back at this point.”

Coomber said Cache Creek surged again overnight, sending floodwater over the highway and bringing debris with it.

“So we've lost a little bit more of Highway 97. As it rises over the highway and then goes down the other side, it also starts to undercut the dirt and the stability on each side,” she said.

“So that is very concerning, not only to the Ministry of Transportation but to Cache Creek, as well.”

Comber said plans to deal with the damage to Highway 97 are up to the provincial government.

“They sit in on our meetings and they keep us updated, but what they do with their highway is is mostly up to them,” said Coomber.

A two-hour power outage hit the village last night as well, caused by a transmission circuit failure according to BC Hydro.

This story will be updated when more information becomes known.