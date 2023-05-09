Cache Creek again floods Highway 97 as Bonaparte River reaches all-time high

Photo: Wendy Coomber The swollen Bonaparte River in Cache Creek on Monday morning.

The Bonaparte River is at an all-time high Tuesday and Cache Creek has again spilled its banks, eroding more of Highway 97.

Wendy Coomber, information officer for the Village of Cache Creek’s emergency operations centre, said the bloated Bonaparte River has also reached an all time high — but hasn’t yet caused any damage.

“There's a little bit of water in some of the low-lying areas, but I don't see any properties at risk yet,” she said.

“Actually, the the creek turned around on us last night and came back quite high and brought a whole bunch more debris and a little more highway erosion with it.”

Coomber said Cache Creek Elementary, which was scheduled to open Monday, was unable to do so because of its proximity to the creek and river.

“There was a lot of water on its property yesterday. So that meant they were hoping to open the school yesterday — they couldn’t,” she said.

“We’re still dealing with trying to protect the infrastructure, but that's one step forward one step back at this point.”

Coomber said Cache Creek surged again overnight, sending floodwater over the highway and bringing debris with it.

“So we've lost a little bit more of Highway 97. As it rises over the highway and then goes down the other side, it also starts to undercut the dirt and the stability on each side,” she said.

“So that is very concerning, not only to the Ministry of Transportation but to Cache Creek, as well.”

Comber said plans to deal with the damage to Highway 97 are up to the provincial government.

“They sit in on our meetings and they keep us updated, but what they do with their highway is is mostly up to them,” said Coomber.

A two-hour power outage hit the village last night as well, caused by a transmission circuit failure according to BC Hydro.

This story will be updated when more information becomes known.