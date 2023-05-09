Psychological assessment for man caught videotaping teenaged stepdaughter in shower

Photo: Castanet

A man who was caught videotaping his teenaged stepdaughter while she showered has been ordered to undergo a psychological assessment.

The Merritt man cannot be named under a court-ordered ban on publication protecting the identity of the young girl. He pleaded guilty in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday to one count each of voyeurism and possession of child pornography.

Court heard the man’s girlfriend suspected he was cheating and began snooping through his phone on Jan. 15, 2022. She found a video of her 15-year-old daughter naked in the shower.

“The video captured [the man] setting the camera up in a sock in the bathroom,” Crown prosecutor Alexandra Janse said in court.

“And then when she was finished, [he] was also visible taking the phone back out of the bathroom.”

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Julianne Lamb ordered the man undergo a pre-sentence assessment with a psychological component.

Lawyers will return to court on July 17 to set a date for sentencing.

The man is not in custody.