Jury out for deliberations in case of man accused of repeatedly raping wife

Photo: Tim Petruk

A jury is now deliberating the fate of a Kamloops-area man accused of raping his wife multiple times over a period of years.

The 12-person B.C. Supreme Court jury began deliberating on Monday afternoon.

The 26-year-old man is charged with three counts of sexual assault. He cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the complainant.

Castanet is not naming the rural Kamloops-area community in which they lived in order to avoid violating the ban.

The jury heard evidence over two days last week before closing submissions on Monday morning.

The complainant, who is now 24, described three instances of raped — one in 2020, one in 2021 and one last year. Each time, she said, an argument preceded the forced penetration.

She said she left him after the alleged 2022 incident and was subsequently kicked out of her church.

The man testified in his own defence and denied ever raping his wife.

“He clearly denied committing any sexual assault,” defence lawyer Joe Killoran said in his closing argument to jurors.

“He clearly, in his evidence, stated every act was consensual between them.”

In her closing argument, Crown prosecutor Sarah Firestone called the woman’s testimony “careful and candid.”

“You should believe and trust her and find that the Crown has proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt after considering all the evidence,” she said.

“When you have considered all of that evidence and tested it using your own common sense and your collective wisdom and experience, you will be convinced beyond any reasonable doubt that the accused sexually assaulted [her].”

The man is not in custody.