RCMP bike rodeo aims to teach Kamloops riders about bicycle safety

Photo: RCMP

Kamloops Mounties are planning an event aimed at helping to keep cyclists safe on city streets.

The City of Kamloops, ICBC, Kamloops RCMP and the Kamloops Museum are joining forces to teach people how to enjoy biking in their community safely.

On Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. until 3p.m., Mounties will host a Bike Rodeo at the Stuart Wood basketball court.

The free drop-in event aims to teach cyclists about bicycle safety, Volunteers will also be performing free helmet and bicycle safety checks.

The event is meant to encourage people to learn how to be safe when cycling on roads and in their neighbourhood.