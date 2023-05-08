Large police presence outside Upper Sahali school as Mounties probe threat

Photo: Castanet

A report of threats led to a large police presence Monday afternoon outside an elementary school in Upper Sahali.

According to Mounties, officers were called to McGowan Park elementary just before 3 p.m. for the report, which was made after students were dismissed for the day.

“Out of an abundance of caution, officers searched the school as part of the investigation and nothing that appeared suspicious was located,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Evelyn thanked parents and students for their patience while the investigation was carried out.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.