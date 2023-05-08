209304
Poker fundraiser for RIH pediatric ward raises $9,200

A Texas hold 'em poker tournament fundraiser last month raised more than $9,000 for the pediatric ward at Royal Inland Hospital.

Signature Signs and Printing raised $9,290 at the April 29 event, which featured a roulette table, door prizes and a cash bar.

Organizer Robb Lewis said the $7,700 goal was surpassed and all the extra money was donated.

Lewis said the bulk of the money went toward the purchase of a bili light, which is a light therapy device used to treat newborn jaundice.

