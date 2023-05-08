Poker fundraiser for RIH pediatric ward raises $9,200

Photo: Signature Signs and Printing Kamloops Coun. Bill Sarai (left), RIH Foundation development director Shanah Skjeie, Signature Signs and Printing owner Robb Lewis and Marcy Matthews of the RIH Foundation pose with a $9,290 cheque raised during a recent charity poker game to help Royal Inland Hospital purchase equipment for its paediatrics ward.

A Texas hold 'em poker tournament fundraiser last month raised more than $9,000 for the pediatric ward at Royal Inland Hospital.

Signature Signs and Printing raised $9,290 at the April 29 event, which featured a roulette table, door prizes and a cash bar.

Organizer Robb Lewis said the $7,700 goal was surpassed and all the extra money was donated.

Lewis said the bulk of the money went toward the purchase of a bili light, which is a light therapy device used to treat newborn jaundice.