TRU honours baseball player who returned to field after breaking vertebrae

Josh Dawson

A TRU baseball player has been recognized by the university's athletics department after returning to the field following a workplace injury that left him with a fractured vertebrae.

Carter White, a relief pitcher from Cranbrook, received the Tyler Lowey Award after the injury forced him to miss the fall baseball season.

“I was on a lawn mower. Went through a little divot and my spine went down and came out and just popped out a little bit,” White said.

“The goal was to come play for the fall. It just wasn't realistic. So it was a lot of physio, a lot of doing nothing. A lot of sitting around — eight months of that.”

White said he had a hard time being on the sidelines.

“I struggled a bit, mostly mentally with that. I don't know if you've ever been injured or something, but it's not a not a fun feeling,” he said.

“Especially when you have to sit and you can't do anything and it's not not your choice, essentially.”

White credited his family, teammates and coaching staff for helping to get him through the eight months of recovery.

“And the physio. I was at Frank Fisico. He used to be a TRU baseball player, and we just talked baseball the whole time. And it felt like it kept me involved,” he said.

Physio began with massages to feel out White’s range of motion in his spine. White said he then started doing bodyweight exercises, but only returned to the gym a few months ago.

White said he was fortunate to avoid surgery.

“It was healing in a proper way where I didn't need surgery," he said.

"I could have opted into it and gotten it, like, fully rebuilt, but I would not have been able to play baseball again."

White said has no lingering effects from his injury.

“It's great — I feel 100 per cent. I’m just happy to be out here," he said. "You can't beat playing baseball in the hot weather."

White is a second-year student at TRU enrolled in the university's bachelor of education program. He said he hopes to one day teach elementary or middle school.

He received the award during a ceremony on campus last month.

“Always the first to help his team, the department and the grater Kamloops community, White is a shining example of perseverance in the face of adversity,” TRU's athletics department said of White in a release.

The Tyler Lowey Award is given to a WolfPack athlete who shows “remarkable resilience in their career.”

Lowey lost an eye after taking a baseball to the face while playing for the 'Pack in the fall of 2011. He returned to play the following spring.

Lowey graduated from TRU with a journalism degree and now works for Dawson Group. He is also contributing to Castanet Kamloops' coverage of the Kamloops Blazers and the upcoming Memorial Cup.