TNRD gets grant to improve signage, cultural awareness on Blue River trails

Photo: Castanet

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has been awarded more than $140,000 in grant funding from B.C.’s Destination Development fund for trail upgrades in the Blue River area.

The Blue River Trail Network is a year-round system that includes trails for walking, hiking, biking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.

The funding will go towards trail signage, a wayfinding system, information kiosks, informational panels displaying cultural significance and other improvements within the trails, said TNRD.

The grant will cover an estimated 97 per cent of the project cost.

“There are so many incredible trails to explore in Blue River, and this project will make these trails easier to navigate for residents and tourists, and also help to mitigate human impacts on environmentally sensitive areas off trail,” TNRD director Lee Onslow said in a news release.

Onslow said the trail network is located on unceded Simpcw territory and that an important part of the project will include adding signage that will educate trail users on Indigenous culture.

Work on the project is set to begin this May and will continue throughout the rest of the year.