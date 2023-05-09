BC Housing to bolster security at two Kamloops shelters, including new fencing, cameras, staff

Photo: Josh Dawson

New security measures are being added to Kamloops shelters in Sahali and downtown as CMHA and BC Housing work to make neighbours feel safer.

Dawn Himer, a social housing advisor for BC Housing, said the shelter at the former Stuart Wood school downtown has received extra security measures and new fencing to keep the area safe and tidy up its appearance.

“It's going to look a lot nicer. We've also added an additional four cameras on site. And so that way we can sort of see that entire area,” said Himer.

“The other thing we've done with Stuart Wood is added an additional staff member because they are just overnight services, but we added somebody on from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day, so that when people are gone, there's still somebody there to redirect people to services.”

Himer said cleanup crews have been added, as well, to clean the area Saturday morning before the farmers' market gets underway.

Farmers’ Market manager Greg Unger said he believes the shelter and market can coexist.

“I think we can be good neighbours with each other — I really do. I don't think it'll be very hard,” said Unger.

“There was more foot traffic than I'm used to at 6 in the morning, but it was all very peaceful. We all got along. One of them cracked a couple jokes at me.”

Nearby resident Insun Kang has had a different experience, saying she often sees people drinking and doing drugs at the Stuart Wood facility, which she believes is dangerous to the public.

“There are several daycare centres that come here and the kids play in our school playgrounds, as well as the nearby park,” said Kang.

“If these people leave anything behind, either needles, cigarette buts, substances that [are] not good for you, obviously it's dangerous for them, for kids in the general public.”

Former city councillor Denis Walsh also shared his concerns about the shelter and criticized BC Housing for extending the shelter's lease.

“I would say it's just ridiculous, because of the fact that it's in a middle of a neighbourhood. We already have too much concentration in this area, between West Victoria, the downtown, and all the support services. So if you want to ruin your downtown core with social disorder, that's what you do,” said Walsh

“Everywhere they put one — the Greyhound is a perfect example — the crime has increased, the social disorder increases where you put these things. So they shouldn't be put in neighbourhoods or in sensitive areas. There needs to be a more intelligent decisions made where we can house people that are suffering from addictions and mental illness.”

The Merit Place shelter at the old Greyhound depot in Sahali will also be getting new security cameras and fencing, according to Himer.

Himer said the Canadian Mental Health Association, which operates Merit Place, spoke to neighbours around the shelter, telling them to call with any questions or concerns.

CMHA Kamloops Executive Director Alfred Achoba said some of the neighbours would like to see a greater police presence in the area.

“So I am going to share that feedback to the city around making sure that we have police officers around that site,” he said.

Achoba said a neighbourhood watch also patrols the area around around Merit Place.

“We've had our neighbourhood watch inside the building, and also externally, we have a mobile patrol within that area,” he said.

“We're able to gather some key information, some stats, and then we're looking to use that to to either improve or scale up some of the measures we have in place.”

Achoba said his agency has been responding to all types of calls from neighbours and has been able to move people sleeping in the nearby cemetery into the shelter.

“I haven't heard of anything lately, so that tells me that some of those measures we've put in place are actually working,” he said.

“The goal is to continue that program for however long it takes.”

Achoba said he thinks changes in the justice system would change how social programs like shelters are seen.

“I think we need to see improvements in the justice system. We need to be able to hold folks accountable that are creating the chaos for 99 per cent of individuals who need shelter,” said Achoba.

“That would really change the dynamics about how social programs are perceived.”

Some business owners near Merit Place said they haven’t had too many issues with the nearby shelter.

Stacy Tychkowsky, branch manager at Colonial Countertops on Laval Crescent, said he was initially nervous about the shelter being announced.

“As time went on, they seem to hire what looked like a security company — a couple guys would patrol around every day picking up garbage, and they got really good. It got great. Haven't had any problems,” said Tychkowsky.

Consignor Sports owner Ted Desireau said that they implemented security measures after the shelter opened, which were recommended by the Kamloops RCMP, but hasn’t had many issues either.

“The biggest issue I've sort of seen is that, you know, across the street or whatever, they don't care if the light is red or green, they're gonna go anyways,” said Desireau.

“I’m sure the businesses that are a lot closer to it might have bigger concerns, but not us.”

Desireau said he was doubtful more security would be helpful.

“I think that a lot of security places, I don't think get the respect that they either deserve or that they used to get,” Desireau Said.

“So I don't know if more security is going to help out that way.”

Recently, the leases for both Merit Place and Stuart Wood were extended.

Merit Place will continue to operate until 2025, and Stuart Wood will remain open until at least Nov. 1, with the potential for a further term after.