BC Hydro has restored power to flood ravaged Cache Creek

Photo: Wendy Coomber The swollen Bonaparte River in Cache Creek on Monday morning.

UPDATE: 8 p.m.

Some good news for the beleaguered residents of Cache Creek - the power is back on.

BC Hydro says power was restored to the area earlier this evening.

They claim the problem was associated with a transmission circuit failure. Power was out for about two hours.

Not much has changed within the flood ravaged Cariboo community.

Emergency operations centre information officer Wendy Coomber says crews continue to monitor the rising Bonaparte River.

"It's been raining here all day so it's been continuing to rise. It was at an all-time high point at around 2 O'clock this afternoon so suspect it's even higher than that," says Coomber.

"The odd thing is it doesn't seem to have breached the bank yet."

Coomber says Cache Creek Elementary, which had hoped to be able to reopen Monday was unable to do so and, according to the school website will not be open again Tuesday.

Students will continue to be bused to Desert Sands Community School.

Bus students can travel on their normal bus straight to DSCS and local students can come to Cache Creek Elementary School in the morning to get onto a bus that will take them to DSCS, according to information on the school website.

UPDATE: 4:58 p.m.

A large-scale power outage Monday afternoon has the entire flood-weary community of Cache Creek in the dark.

Wendy Coomber, information officer for the Village of Cache Creek’s emergency operations centre, said officials think the outage is connected to recent flooding in the community, but that is not yet known for certain.

“Everything is kind of a mystery at the moment,” she said.

Coomber said village staff are still keeping an eye on the Bonaparte River, which continues to rise. She said the task is complicated somewhat by the power outage.

“You can’t access all of the electronic data,” she said. “So you go down and you eyeball it.”

According to BC Hydro, the power went out at about 4:40 p.m. The outage spans an area stretching east to near Walhachin, south to near Ashcroft and north to the Highway 97 junction with Highway 99.

BC Hydro lists the cause as transmission circuit failure and says a crew has been assigned.

There is no estimate on when power will be restored.

ORIGINAL STORY: 12:54 p.m.

Flood concern in Cache Creek has shifted from Cache Creek itself to the Bonaparte River, which is now threatening to spill its banks.

“It’s been raining steadily for a couple of days and the river level is coming up,” Wendy Coomber, Cache Creek emergency operations centre information officer, told Castanet.

A handful of Cache Creek properties along the Bonaparte River are expected to be placed on evacuation alert on Monday afternoon.

“It’s not a big number, but we’re still working on the alert,” Coomber said.

She said the Bonaparte River has not yet spilled its banks, but it’s looking like it might.

“The forecast is for rain until Thursday,” Coomber said. “So that ups the chances of it for sure.”

Coomber said Cache Creek has receded back into its channel following work over the weekend to tear open a culvert and remove debris. Crews also built berms to control the water.

She said officials in the community do not expect the creek to flood again any time soon.

“We’re not expecting it to, no,” she said.

“This isn’t a usual year, but usually once the creek is finished its little rampage it settles back down and behaves itself. But the river is a different story.”

This story will be updated when more information becomes known.