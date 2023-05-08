KFR says message getting through as more Kamloops residents have problem cedars removed

Photo: Castanet Crews work last week to remove a cedar from the front yard of a home in North Kamloops.

An increasing number of Kamloops residents are having cedars removed from their properties due to fire risk, even more so in recent weeks following an early spring heat wave and two high-profile blazes.

That’s what Kamloops Fire Rescue Capt. Jamie Chase told Castanet — and it accords with what local tree-removal companies are reporting, as well.

“Really, there is nothing like cedars for being able to plant a hedge and have it grow quickly to provide that privacy,” Chase said.

“But, at the same time, if you were going to build a privacy wall out of stacked cans of gasoline, would you? Under the right conditions, it is that hazardous.”

Chase is KFR’s life and safety educator and he heads up the department’s FireSmart program, which provides information to homeowners about how to make sure their property is fire safe.

A big part of that in recent years has been recommending that cedar hedges be removed, especially when they are close to structures.

“We’re getting a lot of people requesting for us to come and take a look at their property and assess what kind of steps they can take,” Chase said.

“Cedars in Kamloops are a huge problem, obviously, because they’ve been such a popular landscaping feature for so long. But they’re really not suited to our climate very well.”

Chase said the Kamloops heat makes most cedars a fire hazard. Even when they are properly cared for, he said, they can still contain a “highly flammable resin.”

Two Kamloops tree-removal companies contacted by Castanet said they’re seeing an increase in calls from homeowners and stratas looking to have cedars removed.

“We are absolutely seeing more calls about that,” said Eric Jones of Twin Rivers Tree Service and Landscaping. “And most of the time, people are saying that it was recommended by the fire department.”

Jones said he’s had four or five jobs in the last month where people wanted their cedars removed for safety reasons.

“It’s not drastic by any means, but it’s noticeable,” he said. “It’s something I would have always recommended. Cedars that are dead next to a building in the heat of summer — it’s just not smart.”

Stan Sciczina from Stumped Tree Service said he’s also seen an uptick in calls for cedar removal.

“It’s been quite prevalent the last two years,” he said.

“In my personal opinion, to put a blanket over cedars like this is wrong. But, hey, it’s their house. I just try to discourage unnecessary removals.”

Sciczina said he doesn’t believe most cedars should be removed.

“I understand people can walk by and flick a cigarette in a cedar, and yes I’ve seen that — probably one or two every couple years that I’ve dealt with,” he said.

“We did two cedar removals yesterday next to houses. One was a little old lady that was worried about fires. I said, ‘Well, no — it’s out in the middle of Brocklehurst.’ How are you going to get a fire there?”

Chase said FireSmart and cedar removal is not just about wildfires.

“This started out as kind of an urban interface wildfire prevention kind of thing, but the same sort of factors apply even if it’s a house in the middle of Brocklehurst,” he said, pointing to two recent incidents — the Strathcona Park blaze and a fire that destroyed a home in Upper Sahali, where cedars were believed to have helped the fire spread quickly.

“If we’ve got one house on fire and the wind is blowing, it can set the neighbour’s house on fire, so these same preventative steps are the same types of things people should do no matter where in town they are.”

Anyone looking for a FireSmart assessment can find more information here.