Six Kamloops deputy sheriffs earn provincial awards for outstanding service

Photo: BC Sheriff Service

A half-dozen Kamloops deputy sheriffs have been given a high honour for outstanding service.

B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma recognized the recipients of the Peace Officer Exemplary Service Medal during an April 29 ceremony in Coquitlam. The federal award is given to peace officers with more than 20 years of outstanding service.

Six Kamloops sheriffs — provincial training officer Greg Ducharme, Staff Sgt. Jaquline Jackson, Sgt. Glen Fehr, Deputy Greg Allarie, Deputy David Davidson and Deputy Darcy Gropp — were among those honoured.

“These sheriffs have been going above and beyond the call of duty for many years to help make sure people in communities across B.C. can access the justice services they need safely,” Sharma said in a news release.

The ceremony was the first to take place in-person in five years.

“We are incredibly proud of the work our sheriffs do every day to ensure all levels of court run smoothly and safely,” said Paul Corrado, executive director and Chief Sheriff, BC Sheriff Service in a press release.

The award was first created in 2004 to recognize peace officers who served in an exemplary manner, and was awarded to more than 100 B.C. sheriffs this year.