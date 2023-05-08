Tourism Kamloops crew bold, unscripted and ready for busy summer season

Photo: Tourism Kamloops The BOLD Street Team ready for the summer.

The Bold Street Team of Tourism Kamloops is ready to introduce visitors to Kamloops and everything the area has to offer.

The tourism ambassadors are educated and knowledgeable to make sure Kamloops visitors have a great experience, according to Tourism Kamloops.

This year's team includes experts in Kamloops attractions, events, trails, lakes and local spots.

In a news release, Tourism Kamloops said the team of six will be around the city all summer at major events and introducing the area to Rocky Mountaineer visitors and other tourists.

Kamloops is one of 130 communities in B.C. that is part of Destination BC’s visitor services network, and all visitor services teams complete training about the six tourism regions within the province.

The Bold team learned about major attractions such as the BC Wildlife Park, Kamloops Heritage Railway and local eateries.

“The Bold Street Team exemplifies ambassadorship, community pride and destination expertise,” said Tourism Kamloops CEO Monica Dickinson in a press release.

Dickinson said the team will be vital in community engagement and providing resources to ensure great guest experiences.