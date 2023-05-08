Wildfire crews to train Wednesday south of Kamloops; BCWS says smoke will be visible

Photo: BCWS

BC Wildfire Service crews will conduct training Wednesday along the Coquihalla Highway south of Kamloops, and smoke will be visible in the area.

The exercise will consist of burning 15 piles of wood debris close to Stake Lake, about 15 kilometres south of the city on Highway 5.

According to BCWS, the goal of the exercise is to get hands-on training. It will be supervised by trained and certified wildfire personnel.

Smoke may be visible along Highway 5 and to anyone in the Stake Lake area. The BC Wildfire Service asks the public to remain a safe distance away from the burns during the exercise.