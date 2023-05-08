Repair Cafe and ElectroRecycle join forces to help fix and recycle broken household items

Photo: Contributed Repair Cafe fixer Jon Buckle showing Warren Bell how to repair his broken item at a previous event.

An event this weekend will provide Tournament Capital residents the chance to have broken household appliances and gadgets fixed or recycled.

Transition Kamloops’ Repair Cafe will be return Saturday to Valleyview Community Hall, with even more recycling power as it joins forces with ElectroRecycle.

The event will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Attendees can bring broken items like hair dryers, lamps, toasters and even clothing. If they are a lost cause, ElectroRecycle will take care of disposal, too.

The only items that are not permitted are cellphones, computers and larger electrical items like TVs.

The volunteers — also known as fixers — help assess whether or not the item is still repairable. If it is, they will teach how to fix it, Transition Kamloops said. If the item has met its end, then ElectroRecycle will have a booth onsite to safely recycle the item.

Since 2018, the Repair Cafe has saved hundreds of items from the landfill, according to organizers.