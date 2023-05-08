BC Housing criticized for lack of consultation in shelter extensions

A former city councillor is criticizing the recent lease extension of a downtown shelter in Kamloops, saying that neighbours weren't consulted prior to the extension.

Denis Walsh, who served as a Kamloops city councillor for 11 years, said BC Housing didn’t properly consult neighbours before extending the shelter’s lease from early April until November 1, with the potential for a further term after that.

“As a resident in this neighbourhood, I'm very concerned about the extension of Stuart wood. One of the big problems, obviously, is that they didn't even follow their own Memorandum of Understanding,” said Walsh.

“Which was supposed to be you have public consultation in the neighbourhoods where they plan on putting, whether it's social housing or emergency shelters.”

Walsh said he was concerned the shelter’s location will create “social disorder” in the downtown core.

“It's created a magnet for a centralized place for drug dealers and drug pushers hanging out, because they have an audience,” said Walsh

“They have a clientele that’s centralized now at the Stewart Woods school. So it just has negative effects on neighbourhoods.”

Insun Kang, a resident near Stuart Wood, told Castanet the shelter makes her feel unsafe.

“It’s very stressful, concerning all the time, every day,” said Kang.

“While they're waiting, they do drugs, drink alcohol and sometimes they yell at each other — because I can hear it from my living room.”

Kang said she’s seen people line up outside the shelter in -20 C weather three hours before opening.

“As much as I'm concerned about the behaviour, like loud yelling at each other, I feel really sorry for that. So I hope they find a way so that the people don't have to line up in -20 C.”

Stacy Tychkowsky, branch manager at Colonial Countertops on Laval Crescent, said he would have liked to have been consulted before the Merit Place shelter's lease in Sahali was extended, but he hasn’t had too many problems.

“I think being included in the decision would have gone a long ways for a lot of the businesses,” he said.

“If they keep maintaining it the way they have been, I've really got no problem with it. It hasn't been so bad that I want it completely gone. They've been really good at policing it from what I've seen. I would like to see the building prettied up a little bit.”

Tychkowsky said he hasn’t had any problems since a security company began patrolling the area.

When asked about Merit Place’s lease being extended, Tychkowsky said it beats the alternative.

“I mean, it's either that or on they shut it down, and now we've got all these people living on the street and it's gonna be much worse," he said.

Consignor Sports owner Ted Desireau said he also wished he’d been consulted before the lease had been extended, saying the lack of communication has been the biggest issue.

“They they asked us a lot of questions when it was announced the first time and what our concerns were,” he said.

“And then just all of a sudden, out of the blue, it seems that they've redone the lease. So the biggest issue anybody has up here is zero communication.”

Desireau said he implemented security changes the RCMP recommended when the shelter was first announced.

“But in the big picture, it has definitely not been as worse or as bad a story as we thought it might be,” he said.

Dawn Himer, a social housing advisor for BC Housing, said both shelters will be getting upgrades including new cameras, fencing and staff.

“We added somebody on from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day, so that when people are gone, there's still somebody there to redirect people to services to connect them,” she said.

Both Stuart Wood and Merit Place will also be getting new fencing and security cameras to monitor the site and keep the areas safe.

Hilmer said staffers from the Canadian Mental Health Association have gone out to speak with neighbours.

“To remind them — please call us if you have any questions or concerns,” she said.

CMHA Kamloops executive director Alfred Achoba said he’s met with managers of nearby businesses around Merit Place.

“I met with the managers have reached out to me, of some of the businesses that have been hit particularly hard, for example, and got feedback around what type of support they would need from us,” he said.

“They would love to see more RCMP presence, and so I am going to share that feedback to the city.”