Annual VW Turtle River Race raises cash for Kamloops Brain Injury Association

Photo: Josh Dawson

Green plastic turtles hurtled down the South Thompson River Sunday afternoon, with proceeds going to the Kamloops Brain Injury Association.

The VW Turtle River Race saw two races, at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., with a barbecue provided by the Kamloops Rotary Club at Riverside Park, where onlookers watched the turtles' green shells coast down the current.

“The community response has been great this year. We have, as you can see around here, a ton of volunteers,” said Dave Johnson, Executive Director of the Kamloops Brain Injury Association.

“A ton of people have come out to take part, even with the bad weather. So we’re pleased with that.”

Johnson said more turtles were put into the river this year compared to the previous year. Value packs for the turtles sold out last week and the final few tickets sold in the final minutes before the race.

The event saw brain injury survivors from the association volunteer at the event.

"The thing is, we need to expose ourselves. We need to go out there and say hey, listen, I have a brain injury. Right? But that doesn't mean that we're less of a human being," said Franco Piva, from the Kamloops Brain Injury Association.

Terry Lowe, Volkswagen of Kamloops owner, told Castanet that he estimates that the turtle races have raised about half a million dollars for charities over the two decades it has been running.

The race sees plastic turtles placed in the Thompson River, floating along past the banks of Riverside Park.

People purchase tickets to adopt a turtle, and if their turtle wins the race they receive prizes.

Volunteer kayakers collect the turtles to use in next year’s race.

“This year we decided to move to the spring, and it was a really great move for us but also the community responded by buying a lot of tickets and really supporting it,” said Danica Wilkinson, event coordinator of the Kamloops Brain Injury Association.

“It’s a great feeling here today.”

In the first race, Geoff Henderson won the grand prize, Bill McLean's turtle won second place and Neil Allkins took third spot.

In the second race, A.J. MacKiew took the top prize, Tom Dickinson's turtle came in second and Paul Tetreau placed third.