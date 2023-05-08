Forecast calls for showers to be replaced by hot temperatures, sunny skies

Photo: Josh Dawson

Kamloops will see temperatures rising over the week, peaking over 30 C by the weekend.

Environment Canada is expecting a cloudy start to the week, before showers dissipate and the sun shines through again.

Monday will see mostly cloudy skies, with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a daytime high of 19 C. Temperatures will dip to a low of 7 C at night as overcast skies and chances of showers continue.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 20 C during the day. Skies are predicted to clear up by the evening as Tuesday night hits a low of 8 C.

Wednesday will see sunny skies with a High of 23. Cloudy periods are expected in the evening with a low of 10 C.

Thursday will hit a high of 24 C as the sun continues to shine. Thursday night will see clear skies once again as temperatures hit a low of 11 C.

Friday will see temperatures continue to rise as the daytime high reaches 29 C with sunny skies. Skies will remain clear with a low of 12 C over the night.

Temperatures are predicted to reach highs of 32 C over the weekend with sunny skies.