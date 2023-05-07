Families came face to face with dozens of Kamloops first responders at Emergency Services Day

Photo: Kristen Holliday Emerson, 7, and Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier check out a police U.T.V. during Emergency Services Day on May 6.

Kids and adults alike clambered into fire trucks, police vehicles and a mobile search and rescue command centre parked at Sandman Centre on Saturday, learning more about the first responders who serve the Kamloops region.

Emergency Services Day took over the arena parking lot from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., showcasing more than two dozen of the City of Kamloops’ emergency services and partner organizations.

Seven-year-old Emerson said the best part was “seeing all the cool vehicles,” the coolest of which, in her opinion, were the police cars.

Lianne Muir, Emerson’s mom, said they came to Emergency Services Day as she appreciates what first responders do for the community.

“It’s neat that kids get to see this, because then they’re not scared,” she said.

“They’re there to help in what could be a sticky situation, and you want [kids] to know they are good people.”

Shane and Ashley Goertzen, who brought their two-year-old daughter to see the emergency vehicles, said the same.

“We wanted to bring her out to introduce her to all the lights and sirens,” Ashley said.

“It’s not something to be scared of.”

Aside from RCMP, Kamloops Fire Rescue and BC Emergency Health Services, there were also representatives from Kamloops Search and Rescue, the BC Conservation Officer Service, the BC Sheriff Service, corrections, and the army.

Residents could look at emergency vehicles and equipment, learn about volunteer opportunities, and meet people working as first responders in the community.

Kamloops Search and Rescue’s command truck was parked at the event. KSAR’s Dave Rainho pointed out a row of seats, one for each role, and a TV screen which would display where searchers are located in real time.

“Folks sitting here can see where our boots are on the ground, basically. And this is where we plan everything,” he said.

“We've got radios, printers for giving people assignments, and stuff like that. This is one of our many trucks, We have another one that's just dedicated to gear, and then a few personnel trucks.”

Rainho said it was important for KSAR to have a presence in order to help the community become more aware about what the team does, and that they are there as a lifeline.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said Mounties had set up a crime prevention booth, and brought out a number of different vehicles, including a police boat, a U.T.V., and some SUV’s.

She said being able to interact with residents helps build confidence and trust, so locals can get to know officers better and feel more comfortable reporting crimes.

“Anytime we get a chance to be out in the community and interact and have them have an opportunity to chat to us in an environment that's positive, and not when we're there for an investigation, it just takes down the barriers a little bit,” Napier said.