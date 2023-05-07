Cache Creek crews worked Saturday night to cut open culvert, remove debris

Photo: Shayna Van Tine Floodwaters surround the Village of Cache Creek firehall on Thursday. Since then, the village said crews have managed to clear water away from the fire hall, and on Saturday, work was undertaken to cut open a culvert under Quartz Road to release a blockage.

Cache Creek crews worked to cut open a culvert near the village firehall on Saturday in hopes of removing a blockage that has worsened flooding in the area.

Mayor John Ranta said a few excavators from the community's landfill were sent to the culvert under Quartz Road on Saturday afternoon.

“They're down there working and building a berm and excavating the Cache Creek stream bed, and they've taken the asphalt off Quartz Road over top of where the culvert is, because the culvert appears to be quite blocked,” Ranta said.

“What we're going to do is cut the top half of the culvert off, and see if we can open up that blockage and create a channel for the water to go down.”

Ranta said it was raining in Cache Creek early in the day Saturday, but the precipitation tapered off in the evening.

Wendy Coomber, information officer with the Cache Creek Emergency Operations Centre, said there was plenty of activity in the village on Saturday, with residents and work crews sandbagging along Cache Creek and the Bonaparte River in anticipation of inclement weather.

“With the rain of course, the river is expected to be rising at least a little bit," she said.

"So we want to be prepared for that."

A state of local emergency has been extended for the village until May 13.

“Life and property remain at risk due to a flooding event in the Village of Cache Creek, and response to this flooding continues to require use of the emergency powers,” said a statement from the village.

According to the village, as of Saturday evening, 21 properties within municipal boundaries were on evacuation order and 12 were on evacuation alert.

Upstream from village limits, Stephen Case, a resident on Back Valley Road, told Castanet Kamloops some homes had their gas turned off on Saturday due to high water levels, meaning some locals were going without heat and hot water.

Case said rain is causing continued damage to unprotected creek banks in the Back Valley Road area, and heavy water flow and debris carried by the rushing Cache Creek continues to pose a challenge to residents and crews working to protect property and infrastructure.