Car wash proposed for Notre Dame Drive property housing Greyhound depot, shelter

Photo: City of Kamloops / BFA Studio Architects A car wash has been proposed for a property at 725 Notre Dame Dr., the site of the former Greyhound bus depot which houses the Merit Place shelter.

The former Greyhound bus depot in Sahali, currently the site of the Merit Place homeless shelter, might be torn down and replaced by a new car wash after BC Housing’s lease expires.

Kamloops council will review a development permit application to control the form and character of the development, proposed for 725 Notre Dame Dr., during Tuesday’s meeting.

According to a city staff report prepared for council, the developer plans to remove the existing buildings on the property and replace them with a single-tunnel car wash and a pay station kiosk on the east side of the lot.

The west side of the property will be left open for future development.

“The property contains two existing commercial buildings and is the site of the former Greyhound bus terminal, which is currently being leased to BC Housing for an emergency homeless shelter operated by the Canadian Mental Health Association,” the report said.

This lease was renewed last month to allow the Merit Place shelter to operate for up to two more years.

“The proposed development permit and subsequent building permit will allow construction of a carwash on the property after the lease expires,” staff said in the report.

Staff said primary vehicle access to the development will be from Laval Crescent, with a secondary, right-in-only access from Notre Dame Drive. This is to mitigate concerns around traffic safety and volume on Notre Dame.

According to the report, the developer must install a concrete median at the centre of Notre Dame Drive in order to prevent left-hand turns on to the property.

“After entering the site, vehicles using the car wash are directed to the three queue lines before proceeding to the car wash and then pass by a vehicle vacuum station before exiting the site from a second access point along Laval Crescent,” the report said.

If construction moves forward, a new sidewalk along Laval will also be built at the applicant's expense as part of the development.