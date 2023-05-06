City of Kamloops receives award for wellness program created for new immigrants

Photo: Castanet

The City of Kamloops has received an award for a wellness program which helps newcomers to Canada try out different seasonal sports and recreation opportunities.

In a news release, the city announced it had received the Program Excellence Award from the BC Recreation and Parks Association for the Community Wellness program.

This program is offered in partnership with Kamloops Immigrant Services and PLAYKamloops.

“It was an honour to accept this award on behalf of the city and our partners for the hard and rewarding work that has been put into this program,” said Linda Stride, the city’s recreation, health and wellness supervisor.

“We strive to provide accessible recreation through our programs, and to see the impact that this particular program has had in our community is heartwarming.”

According to the city, the program provides opportunities to learn about Canadian culture through sports and physical activity. The program was initially targeted towards women and girls when it started in 2021, but expanded to include programming for all family members.

Grant funding allowed for coach training and equipment purchases.

Yenny Yao, community connections coordinator for Kamloops Immigrant Services, said the wellness partnership program has had a significant impact on newcomers.

“It breaks finance, culture and social connection barriers. Newcomers value the opportunity to feel connected and have a sense of belonging. They invite friends to join the program and make new friends and connections,” Yao said in a statement.

Jodi Lebourdais, PLAYKamloops coordinator, said family skating events saw many participants get on the ice for the first time.

“Being able to give these families a chance to broaden their physical literacy journey to include winter activities really offers another opportunity for them to experience and connect within the community,” Lebourdais said.