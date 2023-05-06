Shed saved from fast-moving Cache Creek as residents challenged by floodwaters

Photo: Tammy Harkness A Cache Creek resident was able to tow a shed away from the rushing floodwaters on Saturday.

UPDATE: 6:08 p.m.

A Cache Creek resident whose garden shed was getting close to being swept away in rushing floodwaters Saturday afternoon said she was concerned it would cause damage if it headed downstream — but she wasn't seeing help from village officials.

However, a Village of Cache Creek Emergency Operations Centre spokesperson said municipalities are responsible for protecting assets shared by taxpayers, and face restrictions around which costs can be reimbursed by the provincial government.

Tammy Harkness, who lives along Highway 1 just upstream of the fire hall, said the surging creek has been widening as floodwaters carve into the banks, and on Saturday afternoon, the creek was threatening to take down her shed.

Straps were tied around the shed, and it was able to be towed away from immediate danger.

Harkness said she had been concerned the small outbuilding would take out a bridge leading to her property, a cement structure made by her father a number of years ago.

“So the garden shed will come down, it will take out the bridge, the bridge will go down, and take out two more of my neighbours’ — as well as cause a big problem,” Harkness said.

She said she called the village for help with the shed earlier on Saturday.

“I’ve been told that the government money is only to help the village, it’s not to help us private property people,” Harkness said.

Wendy Coomber, information officer with the Cache Creek Emergency Operations Centre, told Castanet Kamloops an EOC representative had talked with Harkness about the shed, noting similar conversations have been had with many other private homeowners.

Coomber said the mandate of municipalities is to protect infrastructure owned by all of its taxpayers.

“We are responsible for the taxpayer’s assets — the utility lines, buildings, facilities, all those things that everybody pitches in and pays for,” she said.

“Unfortunately, individual property owners are on their own for the most part when it comes to repairing or preventing damage.”

Coomber said municipalities rely on the province to reimburse them for the work they do in this type of emergency situation, but they aren’t reimbursed for tackling work on private property.

“If we were to fix everybody's problem on their private property, it would be the village and its taxpayers that were on the hook for that,” she said.

She acknowledged this is “a tough one” for private residents, noting the village has been through flooding many times in recent years.

“We’re looking at millions of dollars in damage that we need to be reimbursed for from the province when we’re finished with this flood,” she said.

“If we start working on private properties too, we’re going to be out probably twice as much without any money coming back from the province for it.”

ORIGINAL: 12:05 p.m.

Photo: Shayna Van Tine Debris could be seen littering Highway 1 in Cache Creek on Thursday.

Residents in the Village of Cache Creek are sandbagging and preparing for another potential rise in water levels as rain falls over the area.

On Saturday morning, Wendy Coomber, information officer with the Cache Creek Emergency Operations Centre, told Castanet Kamloops there’s plenty of activity in the village.

“A lot of truckloads of riprap going here and there, going to repair the damage that's been created in the past week,” Coomber said.

“A lot of sandbagging still happening, because with the rain of course, the river is expected to be rising at least a little bit. So we want to be prepared for that.”

She said sandbagging has been mostly completed along Cache Creek, noting the water levels have been diminishing over the past day or so.

“This rain could bring it up a little bit, but we're hoping that we've seen the last of high waters on the creek for now. So [we’re] kind of focusing on the river as far as sandbagging is concerned,” Coomber said.

In a statement Friday night, the village said the flow of water through the Cache Creek fire hall was stopped, but the culvert near the fire hall remains blocked.

BC Wildfire Service crews are expected to continue assisting with sandbagging on Saturday.

Highway 1 and Highway 97 have been reopened to single-lane alternating traffic, and drivers are advised to go slow and watch out for heavy equipment working on the roads.

An evacuation order is still in effect for 22 properties in the village, and eleven more are on evacuation alert.

Upstream from the village, rural residents have been working to protect properties and infrastructure from surging floodwater in Cache Creek.

Stephen Case told Castanet Kamloops on Friday that the creek continues to wreak havoc for residents along Back Valley Road, who need all the help they can get. He said water levels tend to peak overnight, leaving eroded banks and damaged fences.

A spokesperson for FortisBC said Friday the creek has been picking up logs and other debris which worsen the flooding. The spokesperson said crews are actively trying to remove debris and rebuild creek banks in an effort to protect a gas pipeline that serves Ashcroft and the Village of Cache Creek.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said Friday the ministry and maintenance contractors are monitoring water levels for impacts to roads and “will respond accordingly.”

“The ministry currently has crew and equipment working on Back Valley Road, protecting sites from further erosion by placing rip-rap along the creek banks,” said a statement from the ministry.

Case said several groups have banded together to battle the surging creek, but they could be in for some trouble with this weekend’s rain.

Coomber said village residents are also watching to see how the weather might impact water levels.

“I think we were on a bit of a high a couple of days ago, but now that the rain has come in and it's really socked in and it's gray and dingy and it's freezing and my fingertips are turning blue, I think it's just right now a sense of waiting,” she said.

“Waiting for everything to go away and get fixed and try and get back to normal as soon as we can — but not going to be today. Maybe tomorrow.”