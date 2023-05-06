Locals along Cache Creek watching rainfall, preparing for possible water level rise

Photo: Shayna Van Tine Debris could be seen littering Highway 1 in Cache Creek on Thursday.

Residents in the Village of Cache Creek are sandbagging and preparing for another potential rise in water levels as rain falls over the area.

On Saturday morning, Wendy Coomber, information officer with the Cache Creek Emergency Operations Centre, told Castanet Kamloops there’s plenty of activity in the village.

“A lot of truckloads of riprap going here and there, going to repair the damage that's been created in the past week,” Coomber said.

“A lot of sandbagging still happening, because with the rain of course, the river is expected to be rising at least a little bit. So we want to be prepared for that.”

She said sandbagging has been mostly completed along Cache Creek, noting the water levels have been diminishing over the past day or so.

“This rain could bring it up a little bit, but we're hoping that we've seen the last of high waters on the creek for now. So [we’re] kind of focusing on the river as far as sandbagging is concerned,” Coomber said.

In a statement Friday night, the village said the flow of water through the Cache Creek fire hall was stopped, but the culvert near the fire hall remains blocked.

BC Wildfire Service crews are expected to continue assisting with sandbagging on Saturday.

Highway 1 and Highway 97 have been reopened to single-lane alternating traffic, and drivers are advised to go slow and watch out for heavy equipment working on the roads.

An evacuation order is still in effect for 22 properties in the village, and eleven more are on evacuation alert.

Upstream from the village, rural residents have been working to protect properties and infrastructure from surging floodwater in Cache Creek.

Stephen Case told Castanet Kamloops on Friday that the creek continues to wreak havoc for residents along Back Valley Road, who need all the help they can get. He said water levels tend to peak overnight, leaving eroded banks and damaged fences.

A spokesperson for FortisBC said Friday the creek has been picking up logs and other debris which worsen the flooding. The spokesperson said crews are actively trying to remove debris and rebuild creek banks in an effort to protect a gas pipeline that serves Ashcroft and the Village of Cache Creek.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said Friday the ministry and maintenance contractors are monitoring water levels for impacts to roads and “will respond accordingly.”

“The ministry currently has crew and equipment working on Back Valley Road, protecting sites from further erosion by placing rip-rap along the creek banks,” said a statement from the ministry.

Case said several groups have banded together to battle the surging creek, but they could be in for some trouble with this weekend’s rain.

Coomber said village residents are also watching to see how the weather might impact water levels.

“I think we were on a bit of a high a couple of days ago, but now that the rain has come in and it's really socked in and it's gray and dingy and it's freezing and my fingertips are turning blue, I think it's just right now a sense of waiting,” she said.

“Waiting for everything to go away and get fixed and try and get back to normal as soon as we can — but not going to be today. Maybe tomorrow.”