Kamloops RCMP asking for help in locating a missing teenager last seen in North Shore

Photo: Contributed

The Kamloops RCMP Detachment is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager, Holy Dunstan.

According to police, Dunstan left her home on the North Shore on Thursday at approximately 9:30 p.m., and has not been heard from since.

She is in need of medication and police are concerned for her wellbeing.

Dunstan is described as an 18-year-old Indigenous female, standing 5'5' in height, with a medium build and long dark hair.

She may also go by the nickname ‘Shimmy’.

Anyone who may have any information on her whereabouts is asked to please contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment as soon as possible at 250-828-3000.