Prince Charles Park, named in 1956, remains unchanged despite coronation

Photo: Kristen Holliday

Prince Charles Park has borne the name of the soon-to-be crowned British monarch since the mid-1950s, but there doesn’t appear to be immediate plans to change the name to reflect the King’s new title.

King Charles’ coronation will take place Saturday in London’s Westminster Abbey.

Kristen Rodrigue, acting communications manager for the City of Kamloops, said the city has been looking into park naming policies but residents shouldn’t expect new signage to go up any time soon.

“The park will remain Prince Charles Park for now,” she said.

Rodrigue noted there are several recent instances where municipalities have renamed parks with traditional Indigenous names — “a movement that would likely be in conflict with a renaming connected to the monarchy.”

Prince Charles Park was named in 1956 by the Kamloops Council of Women.

An editorial published in the Dec. 19, 1956, edition of the Kamloops Daily Sentinel announced the name, crediting “the persistence of a group of women” for the development of the park.

The editorial said the Kamloops Council of Women asked city council to set aside the land as a future park site nearly two decades before it was finally established, but park plans were put on hold due to the Second World War.

“The park site was used for temporary barrack buildings which later became emergency housing following the return of servicemen to Kamloops,” the editorial said.

“It has taken a decade to get the barracks emptied and cleared away, and the park area into the present stage of development. But many times during those intervening years, the members of the Women’s Council persisted in their reminders to the changing city councils of the plan for the park.”

An archival document detailing a brief “resume of history” of the Kamloops Council of Women’s activities confirms there were talks of establishing a park on the east side of the city as early as 1941.

The park site, then identified as Block 115, “seemed very suitable.”

“The city agreed, but it was commandeered for barrack space, then the barracks were needed for housing. This created an eyesore for some years,” the document said.

According to the Kamloops Daily Sentinel, after development on the park finally began, the council of women was tapped with the responsibility to select a name.

An article published in November 1956 indicates they held a naming contest, with a bicycle donated as a prize for the person suggesting the winning name.

Records found through the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library and Kamloops Museum and Archives don’t say why the name Prince Charles Park was finally selected.

Prince Charles would have been eight years old when the Kamloops Council of Women named the park, which is described in their resume of history as “a breathing space for that part of our rapidly growing city.”