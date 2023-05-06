Police issue warning following uptick in phone scam in which fraudster poses as loved one

Photo: Contributed

Kamloops Mounties are issuing a warning about scammers targeting local residents, posing as a loved one in urgent need of financial assistance.

According to police, more than a dozen reports were received about the scam between May 3 and May 4.

“Sadly, this is not the first time Kamloops residents have experienced this kind of fraud,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Luckily, most people are recognizing the scan attempt for what it is, but even still, we would like to remind residents to exercise caution when answering the phone, texts or emails requesting money.”

Evelyn said the fraudsters can be convincing, sometimes crying. She said they often use publicly available information to build a backstory.

Anyone who thinks they have been a victim of fraud can call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or police at 250-828-3000.