Cash, packages stolen during daylight burglary at Sahali business

Photo: Castanet

Police are searching for suspects after cash and packages were stolen during a daylight burglary last weekend at a business in Sahali.

Mounties said they were called to a commercial location in the 1200-block of Summit Drive at about 11 a.m. on April 29 for a report of a break-in.

“Two suspects were described as wearing construction pants, boots and bandanas around their faces,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Anyone with information or video can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.