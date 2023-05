Photo: Castanet

Police are investigating two suspicious fires last weekend in North Kamloops.

According to Mounties, officers were called to assist Kamloops Fire Rescue after a fire was lit in a dumpster at Selkirk Avenue and 13th Street at about 7:30 a.m. on April 29.

Police said another small blaze was located in the alley behind the 1100-block of Selkirk Avenue.

Both fires were quickly extinguished. Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.