Women arrested after drunken fight in North Kamloops, police say

Photo: Castanet

Two women were arrested last weekend following a drunken fight on the North Shore, Mounties say.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Simcoe Avenue and Fortune Drive at about 9:30 a.m. on April 29.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said Mounties arrived to find two intoxicated women.

“One was compliant and transported to her residence,” she said. “The other was resistant and attempted to assault an officer. She was taken to cells to sober up safely and prevent repetition.”

Evelyn said the woman was released without charges once sober.