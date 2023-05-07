Police spend an hour talking down person in mental-health crisis in downtown parkade

Photo: Castanet

Mounties spent an hour last weekend talking down a person experiencing a mental-health crisis in a downtown parkade, police say.

Officers were called to the 300-block of Lansdowne Street just before 3 a.m. on April 29 for a report of a person in crisis.

“Responding officers spoke with the person for nearly one hour, during which time they were able to de-escalate the situation,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“The person was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and immediately taken to hospital for medical assessment and care.”