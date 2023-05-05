Flooded Cache Creek erodes rural properties, threatens FortisBC pipeline

Photo: Stephen Case Residents along Back Valley Road say they need help as surging Cache Creek floodwaters eat away at banks, properties and threaten infrastructure.

Residents living upstream of the Village of Cache Creek have been working to protect their rural properties and road infrastructure from the creek’s surging floodwaters — and they say they need more help.

FortisBC said its crews are also working in the area to remove debris from the creek and rebuild its banks to protect a gas pipeline that serves Ashcroft and the Village of Cache Creek.

Stephen Case, who lives just east of the village along Back Valley Road, said FortisBC’s heavy equipment has been parked near his house for the better part of a week as crews work to save the gas line.

Case said he’s heard flooding is easing within village limits, but the swollen creek continues to wreak havoc for residents east of the municipality.

“Just when I think that it's getting better, it’s getting worse,” Case told Castanet Kamloops.

Case said the creek has been “constantly chewing away at the sides of our properties,” leaving sheer drop-offs and hanging fences where there once was land.

He said he’s moved into the area relatively recently, but others are saying they have “never seen anything this bad.”

“The infrastructure up here that was here withstood quite a lot. But it's just now it's cracking,” he said.

“The roads need help and the bridge area needs help, and we need more reinforcements along the bank. And now I think is the time to do it, because you don’t want this happening again. And it's already gained so much ground toward breaking the infrastructure that we've got.”

He said he’s concerned Back Valley Road is now at risk, along with a single-lane concrete bridge.

“If we lose the road then they can’t defend the pipeline,” Case said.

He said work crews have placed riprap along parts of the creek, but the water continues to eat away at the banks, and he’s concerned that rocks sloughing off the riprap will cause damage to the nearby bridge.

He said sediment and debris continue to fill the bottom of the creek, so the water level doesn’t have to reach as high to erode the land.

“My neighbour was fighting tooth and nail for his field with a piece of equipment in there — literally in the creek — pulling out just huge volumes of gravel, rock debris, that was filling everything up, and then wanting to spread and chew away more and more and more of his hay field,” Case said.

He said he’s been told that historically, Cache Creek’s water levels have peaked at 1 a.m., and this has been true for recent flooding. He said he has been waking up in the morning and noticing huge chunks of land missing.

"The water last night spilled over the road. That's the thing is, the sun goes down and the temperatures go down you think, OK, good — we made it through another day,” he said.

“No, it's just getting started. Everybody's gone home. And now the creek is back at work.”

A spokesperson for FortisBC said the issue for its crews is that the creek is picking up logs and wood debris that are worsening the flooding.

“It’s almost redirecting some of the river flow out over the river banks, which is eroding some of the banks against our pipeline,” the spokesperson said.

He said crews are actively trying to remove logs from the water to eliminate obstructions and reduce water in the channel, and are also working to rebuild the banks.

Case said farmers, ranchers, FortisBC and other groups have banded together to battle the surging creek, and applauded Thompson Nicola Regional District director Tricia Thorpe for her advocacy.

However, he noted they could be in for “some trouble” with rain in the forecast for the coming days.

“The water just hasn’t stopped,” he said, noting he believes it’s due to a combination of factors including a higher than average snowpack, and damage to vegetation from recent wildfires.

“If things are getting better in Cache Creek, it could be temporary, because it’s breaking down upstream,” Case said.

He said he’s hopeful things are improving for the village, but they need help.

"When the help becomes available, man, we sure need it up here for this road. We could be cut off, and then there's a compound issue, because the guys from Fortis then have a hard time defending the pipeline.”

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to inquire about any damages that have occurred along Back Valley Road.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.