Jail for man who violently attacked two female staffers in RIH emergency room

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man who violently attacked two female staffers in the Royal Inland Hospital emergency room not long after he shattered a glass door at a busy Sahali Starbucks has been ordered to spend five months in jail.

Camille Jackie Gauthier, 44, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday to two counts of assault and one count each of obstructing a peace officer and mischief.

Court heard Gauthier was in the RIH emergency waiting room on Feb. 9. An off-duty Kamloops RCMP constable was also present, waiting to be seen. He watched as a security guard roused Gauthier, who was sleeping in a chair.

Gauthier woke up and became combative. Crown prosecutor Monica Fras said he was “yelling profanities” at the guard as the off-duty Mountie looked on.

“At that point, Mr. Gauthier lunged at the security guard and punched her in the face, hitting her in the chin with his right hand,” she said.

The constable stood and confronted Gauthier at that point, placing him under arrest. Further investigation determined he had punched a female care aide in the face earlier during the same hospital visit.

“It’s Crown’s submission that often people who work in hospitals, particularly in the emergency ward, are often very vulnerable physically to the people they are serving,” Fras said.

“In this case, both the security guard and the care aide had a legitimate reason to approach Mr. Gauthier and, unfortunately, received injuries in the course of their work because of that vulnerability.”

Less than two weeks before his violent outburst at RIH, Gauthier was arrested after shattering the front door of the Starbucks at 1180 Summit Dr. during an argument with a staff member.

Fras said Gauthier was causing a scene outside the coffee shop, yelling and flipping off patrons. He charged at a Starbucks employee, who retreated inside. At that point, Gauthier slammed a shopping cart into the glass door, causing it to shatter.

Defence lawyer Melissa Lowe said Gauthier struggles with substance use and mental-health issues.

“Much of what brings him before the court today is a product of both dealing with addictions as well as being off his medications,” she said.

Gauthier apologized in court.

“I am very, very sorry to the people I harmed,” he said.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey went along with a joint submission for a 150-day jail sentence to be followed by a year-long period of probation.

While on probation, Gauthier will be barred from having any contact with his victims or visiting the Starbucks on Summit Drive. He will also be required to undergo addictions counselling as directed by his probation officer.

Once he’s given credit for time served, Gauthier has 42 days remaining on his jail sentence.