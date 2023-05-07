One day in jail for rookie train-hopper injured while riding rails

Photo: Castanet

A rookie train-hopper who was injured while riding the rails west of Kamloops says he’ll never do it again.

Darin Wayne Friesen, 34, was sentenced to one day in jail Thursday after pleading guilty in Kamloops provincial court to one count of trespassing on a work line.

Court heard Ashcroft Mounties were alerted on Oct. 11 after a Rocky Mountaineer train picked up an injured man found alongside the tracks six kilometres south of the village.

“Rocky Mountaineer staff stated that they had observed the individual laying next to the tracks,” federal Crown prosecutor Ali Aziz said in court.

Aziz said a constable met the train in Ashcroft and watched as crews led Friesen out. The officer described him as “limping and groaning with pain after each step.”

Police later determined Friesen had been riding another train before becoming injured and falling off. He was picked up by a train headed in the opposite direction.

“Mr. Friesen stated at the scene that he’d been riding the train, which he had never done before, and got a leg stuck between the cars,” Aziz said.

“Riding a train or being found along a line of work is extremely dangerous.”

Aziz said Friesen was taken to Royal Inland Hospital for treatment of his injuries, but no further details were shared in court.

Defence lawyer Dan McNamee said Friesen wasn’t thinking clearly when he hopped on the train.

“Mr. Friesen indicates to me that he had his heart broken at the end of a relationship,” he said.

“He didn’t know who to do and he essentially just wanted to get out of the place he was, and he made a crazy decision to jump on a train.”

Friesen, who has no prior criminal record, apologized in court.

“I did what I did — I did ride the train, I am guilty,” he said. “It’s definitely not something I’ve done before and not something I plan to do again. Lesson learned, that’s for sure.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey went along with a joint submission for a one-day jail sentence.