Probation for Kamloops teen who threatened to 'shoot everyone' at city high school

A Kamloops teenager who threatened to “shoot everyone” at his high school has been ordered to spend the next nine months on probation.

The 16-year-old boy cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The school at which the threats were made also cannot be named to avoid identifying the boy, who pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of uttering threats.

Court heard the teen was discussing course changes with a school counsellor on Feb. 14 when he became upset.

“During the course of the argument, [the boy] advised that he was going to quit school, he was going to leave and the only time he would come back to the school would be to bomb the school and shoot everyone,” Crown prosecutor Leah Winters said in court.

Winters said the school counsellor considered the threat to be potentially credible.

“He did have some concerns because of a previous incident — he did think that there was definitely a foundation to take that type of threat seriously,” she said.

“He wasn’t sure if there was a potential that he had access to firearms, but he certainly was concerned that if access did exist, there could be the potential for some catastrophic, catastrophic circumstances.”

The counsellor called police and the school was briefly locked down. The teen was located at his grandparents’ house and arrested.

Court heard the boy, who lives in foster care, struggles with mental-health issues and was last month apprehended and briefly detained under the Mental Health Act. He is no longer going to school and is working part-time.

“I did not mean the comments that I made at the school,” he said.

“I’m known to say stuff that I take back. It was a very inappropriate thing for me to say — I should not have said it.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey went along with a joint submission for a nine-month conditional discharge, meaning the teen will have no criminal record if he completes a nine-month period of probation without incident.

Conditions of the boy’s probation will require he take counselling as directed, stay away from the high school he threatened and not possess any weapons.